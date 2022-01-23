Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.53. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 560,203 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

