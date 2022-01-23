Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. CSFB upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.40. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.12 and a twelve month high of C$19.23.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.