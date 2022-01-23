Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Centamin to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 86 ($1.17) to GBX 106 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.53) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.05) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.63).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 95.98 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.79. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.69).

In related news, insider Mark Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,424.89).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.