Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 10190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,239.20.

About Centamin (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

