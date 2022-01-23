Centene Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Centene stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Centene by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Centene by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Centene by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

