Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.73.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$14.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

