Centrifuge (CFG) Market Capitalization Tops $105.91 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Centrifuge has a market cap of $105.91 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.64 or 0.06913515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,611.45 or 1.00096159 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,424,629 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

