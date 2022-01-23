Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $261,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $887,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,223,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

