ChatCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $452,925.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $916,441.58 and $452,925.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,328.51 or 1.00047147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00030815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00428208 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

