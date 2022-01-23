Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00.

Chevron stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.