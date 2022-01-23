Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 3.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 54,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,045,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

