Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 3.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 54,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,045,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
