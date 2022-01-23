Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $$11,445.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,712.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,834.87. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $8,400.00 and a 52 week high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

