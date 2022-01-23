Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.95

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 3276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,577,000 after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at $4,951,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

