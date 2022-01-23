Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after buying an additional 121,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $203.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day moving average is $220.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

