CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,043 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $213,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

