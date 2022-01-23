CI Investments Inc. Acquires 726 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

