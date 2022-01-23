CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 202.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,458.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,563.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,515.79. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.