CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,207 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.18 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

