CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

