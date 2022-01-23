CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 204,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period.

REET opened at $28.48 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

