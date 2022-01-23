CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

