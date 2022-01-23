CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,567,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MEDP opened at $164.78 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.74 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

