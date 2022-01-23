CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $273,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 560,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $267.32 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

