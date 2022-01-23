CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 398.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.