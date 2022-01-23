CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $276,000 in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $242,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FYBR stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

