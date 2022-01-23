CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

