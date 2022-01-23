CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

INSP opened at $206.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

