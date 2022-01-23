Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 16.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,598 shares of company stock worth $2,871,528 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

