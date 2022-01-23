Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Research Coverage Started at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Cingulate has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.