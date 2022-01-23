Citigroup Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $60.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.23.

CLR opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

