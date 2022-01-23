Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,473 shares of company stock valued at $51,547,060 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.