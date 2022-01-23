Citigroup Inc. Has $10.34 Million Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $966.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

