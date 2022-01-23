Citigroup Inc. Has $10.97 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $89.23 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

