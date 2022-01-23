Citigroup Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

