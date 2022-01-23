Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.35. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

