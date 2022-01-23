Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,709 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $185.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.09 and a 200 day moving average of $249.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

