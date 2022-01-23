Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,669 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

