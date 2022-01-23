Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $99.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $101.12. 1,979,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,296. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

