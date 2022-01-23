Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $116,437.50 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $7,808.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $48,956.16.

On Friday, December 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.12 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a PE ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Civeo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Civeo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

