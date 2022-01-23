Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan Sells 8,833 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CFO Charles A. Deignan sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $18,460.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

