CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,625,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 3.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,861,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $225.91 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $234.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

