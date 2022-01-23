CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.62 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

