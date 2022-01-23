Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 458 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

