Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $64,771,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

