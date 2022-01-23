Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

