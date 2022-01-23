Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.63 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

