Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of THS stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

