Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 266 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $150.09 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.25.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.