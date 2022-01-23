Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,280 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Century Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Century Communities by 31.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 41.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

