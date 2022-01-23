Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.